Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 155.77% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $214.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.105 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $149,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 162,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,569.15. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,835 shares of company stock valued at $192,184 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

