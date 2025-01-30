Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,476,000 after buying an additional 110,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

Insider Activity

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.