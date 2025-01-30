Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $8,490,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

