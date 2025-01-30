Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 110 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 462.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

