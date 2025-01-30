Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 115 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after buying an additional 148,462 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $182.04 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.58 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $668,603. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

