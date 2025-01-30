Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 177 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $410.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.50 and its 200-day moving average is $385.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

