Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 205 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crown by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 156.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth $55,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.46.

Crown Stock Down 1.1 %

CCK stock opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

