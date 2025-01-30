Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 225 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 196.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.