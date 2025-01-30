Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 191.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH opened at $134.83 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

