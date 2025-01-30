Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.72.

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLD opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

