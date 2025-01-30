Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 413.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 58,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Stories

