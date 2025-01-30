Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10,374.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 199,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,635,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

