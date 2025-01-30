Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

