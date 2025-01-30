Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $181.99 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

