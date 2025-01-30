Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $250.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.20 and a 52-week high of $371.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.90.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

