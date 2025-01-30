Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Fulgent Genetics worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.40. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $40,665.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,762.86. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,413 shares of company stock worth $62,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

