Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

