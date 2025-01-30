Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after buying an additional 565,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 340,854 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,769.72. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,220.22. This represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,556. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 0.73.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

