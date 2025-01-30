Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $693,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 192.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

