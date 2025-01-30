Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,421 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after buying an additional 875,128 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,262,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,457 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,893,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,966,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.