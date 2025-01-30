Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP stock opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.57. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

