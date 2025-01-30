Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $801,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $166.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.91.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $1,951,223. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

