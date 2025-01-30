Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $827,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CMS Energy by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after buying an additional 851,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CMS Energy by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 715,891 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 760.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 700,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after buying an additional 618,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 552.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 479,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,102.34. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

