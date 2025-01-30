Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $18,599,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $443.64 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.93 and a 200-day moving average of $460.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

