Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.