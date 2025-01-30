Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,335 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Qiagen by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

