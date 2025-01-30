Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $4,930,750. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $126.27 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.25.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

