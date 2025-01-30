Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 374,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 117,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

