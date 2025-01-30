Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $229.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.