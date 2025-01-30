Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Unitil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

