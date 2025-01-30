Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $1,468,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,353.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $800.76 and a 52 week high of $1,438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,259.96.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.40%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
