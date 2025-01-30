Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 15,603 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 369.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 208,502 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 390,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 347,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 77,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $348.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 26,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $653,188.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at $234,356.22. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,144 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.