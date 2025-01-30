Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 202 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LANC. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $169.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.34. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

