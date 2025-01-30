Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 348.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 125,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in KBR by 20.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

