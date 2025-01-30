Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 843 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,608,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $27,239,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,546,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,449,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.35 per share, with a total value of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.