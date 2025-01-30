Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

FHI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $261,212.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,646.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $986,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

