Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 774.91 ($9.65) and traded as low as GBX 649.50 ($8.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.19), with a volume of 212,688 shares.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,975.00, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 676.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 774.91.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.