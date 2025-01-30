Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,147 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

