Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

