Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 223 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

