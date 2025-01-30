Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.