Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.15.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

