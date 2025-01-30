Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 381,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 104,235 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.