Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $192.34.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

