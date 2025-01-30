Fifth Third Bancorp Has $780,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EQT were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EQT by 36.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

