Fifth Third Bancorp Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waters were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Waters by 96.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.71.

WAT stock opened at $404.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $279.24 and a twelve month high of $419.28. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.13 and a 200-day moving average of $356.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

