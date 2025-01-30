Fifth Third Bancorp Has $835,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,739 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,490,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,354,000 after purchasing an additional 257,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

