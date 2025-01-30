Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,133,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

