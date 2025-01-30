Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,862.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,089.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,949.60.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

