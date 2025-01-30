Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,828 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aptiv from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

